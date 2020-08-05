Auto sales rise 387.5% year-on-year in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales surged by 387.5% year-on-year in July, according to an industry group on Aug. 5.

Vehicle sales in the country totaled 87,401 last month, up from 17,927 in July 2019, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in a statement.

Some 17,974 light commercial vehicle and 69,427 passenger-car were sold in the month, rising 350.9% and 610.7% respectively year-on-year.

In January-June, the automotive market also expanded 60.3% on an annual basis to 341,469.

Passenger car sales posted a rise of 58.9% to 273,022, and LCV sales soared 65.8% year-on-year to 68,447 in the first seven months of this year.