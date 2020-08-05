Auto sales rise 387.5% year-on-year in July

  • August 05 2020 14:37:38

Auto sales rise 387.5% year-on-year in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Auto sales rise 387.5% year-on-year in July

Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales surged by 387.5% year-on-year in July, according to an industry group on Aug. 5.

Vehicle sales in the country totaled 87,401 last month, up from 17,927 in July 2019, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in a statement.

Some 17,974 light commercial vehicle and 69,427 passenger-car were sold in the month, rising 350.9% and 610.7% respectively year-on-year.

In January-June, the automotive market also expanded 60.3% on an annual basis to 341,469.

Passenger car sales posted a rise of 58.9% to 273,022, and LCV sales soared 65.8% year-on-year to 68,447 in the first seven months of this year.

 

automobile,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens coronavirus rules, including daily quarantine inspections

    Turkey tightens coronavirus rules, including daily quarantine inspections

  2. Measures not taken into consideration during Eid, minister says

    Measures not taken into consideration during Eid, minister says

  3. Germany greenlights summer holidays in Turkey

    Germany greenlights summer holidays in Turkey

  4. Turkey stands by Lebanon after massive explosion, says Erdoğan

    Turkey stands by Lebanon after massive explosion, says Erdoğan

  5. Bahçeli calls on Akşener to return to MHP

    Bahçeli calls on Akşener to return to MHP
Recommended
Turk Eximbank, Denmarks Export Credit Agency ink deal

Turk Eximbank, Denmark's Export Credit Agency ink deal
Turkish, Asian banks ink $200 mln loan agreement

Turkish, Asian banks ink $200 mln loan agreement

Turkey sees highest monthly exports figure in July: Minister

Turkey sees highest monthly exports figure in July: Minister
Turkeys manufacturing PMI at over 9-year high

Turkey's manufacturing PMI at over 9-year high

Turkeys inflation rate down in July

Turkey's inflation rate down in July

Trump gives TikTok 6 weeks to sell itself to US company

Trump gives TikTok 6 weeks to sell itself to US company
WORLD Countries tighten measures as global virus death toll nears 700,000

Countries tighten measures as global virus death toll nears 700,000

France and the Netherlands are gearing up for stricter mask-wearing rules to fight the coronavirus as the global death toll from the pandemic neared 700,000.    
ECONOMY Auto sales rise 387.5% year-on-year in July

Auto sales rise 387.5% year-on-year in July

Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales surged by 387.5% year-on-year in July, according to an industry group on Aug. 5.
SPORTS Başakşehir continues Europa League campaign

Başakşehir continues Europa League campaign

Istanbul club Başakşehir travels to Denmark on Aug. 5 to play Copenhagen in the second leg of a delayed Europa League round of 16 tie.