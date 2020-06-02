Auto sales rise 20% in January-May

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales jumped 20% year-on-year in January-May, an industry group said on June 2.

The country's vehicle sales totaled at 183,095 in the first five months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association said in a statement.

While passenger-car sales surged 21.7% on an annual basis to 146,528 in the January-May period, the country saw 36,567 light commercial vehicle sales, rising 13.9% during the same period.

In May, the automotive market narrowed 2.4% compared to the same month last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, hitting 32,235 vehicles.

Passenger car sales fell 7.6% to 25,073, and LCV sales soared 21.6% year-on-year to 7,162 in May.