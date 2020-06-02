Auto sales rise 20% in January-May

  • June 02 2020 11:38:36

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales jumped 20% year-on-year in January-May, an industry group said on June 2. 

The country's vehicle sales totaled at 183,095 in the first five months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association said in a statement.

While passenger-car sales surged 21.7% on an annual basis to 146,528 in the January-May period, the country saw 36,567 light commercial vehicle sales, rising 13.9% during the same period.

In May, the automotive market narrowed 2.4% compared to the same month last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, hitting 32,235 vehicles.

Passenger car sales fell 7.6% to 25,073, and LCV sales soared 21.6% year-on-year to 7,162 in May.

WORLD WHO warns of pressure on Latin American health systems

WHO warns of pressure on Latin American health systems

With nearly 30,000 dead in Brazil and more than 10,000 dead in Mexico, the novel coronavirus epidemic threatens to shatter hospital systems across Latin America- while France, which is emerging from a similar nightmare scenario, begins on June 2 a gradual return to normalcy.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports hit $10 bln in May

Turkey's exports hit $10 bln in May

Turkey's exports hit $10 billion in May, down 40.9% from the same month last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the preliminary Trade Ministry data on June 2. 
SPORTS Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Formula One drivers followed Lewis Hamilton’s lead after the six-times world champion criticized his sport’s silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck.