Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs

Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs

ISTANBUL
Auto sales rise 14.6 percent in July, driven by demand for EVs

Türkiye’s automotive market continued its upward momentum in July 2025, with total passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales increasing by 14.55 percent year-on-year, reaching 107,718 units.

According to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), passenger car sales rose 14.71 percent to 84,195 units, while light commercial vehicle sales climbed 13.96 percent to 23,523 units.

Electric vehicles (EVs) saw a remarkable surge in July. Sales of EVs jumped 193.7 percent compared to July 2024, totaling 17,437 units and accounting for 20.7 percent of the monthly passenger car market.

EV sales for January–July hit 103,310 units, capturing 18.1 percent of the market — up 127.8 percent from the previous year.

However, experts are worried that a recent tax overhaul, which raised the lowest Special Consumption Tax (SCT) rate from 10 percent to 25 percent, may impact EV sales.

The change has triggered a wave of price hikes across top-selling models, pushing some EV prices close to 2.5 million Turkish Liras (approx. $76,000).

Among the most affected models is the domestically produced Togg T10X, which saw its price jump by 29 percent to 2.36 million liras. Tesla’s Model Y followed with a 20 percent increase, now selling for 2.24 million liras.

Togg delivered 19,821 vehicles in January-July, while Tesla’s sales were 17,026 units, showed ODMD data.

For the first seven months of 2025, total automotive sales in Türkiye reached 715,695 units, marking a 6.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Passenger car sales totaled 572,198 units, rising 6.68 percent year-on-year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

    Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

  2. Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

    Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

  3. Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

    Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

  4. Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

    Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

  5. Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast

    Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast
Recommended
Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct
Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions

Authorities to tighten oversight on money transfers and cash transactions
Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July

Annual inflation hits 44-month low, at 33.5 percent in July
Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market

Tax overhaul reshapes Turkish electric vehicle market
Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth

Defense industry’s exports continue strong growth
China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran

China resists US call to halt oil imports from Russia, Iran
WORLD Fresh clashes break out in Syrias north, south

Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

New outbreaks of violence overnight into Aug. 3 rocked Syria at two distinct flashpoints, as Damascus accused local groups of violating last month's ceasefire.  
ECONOMY Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Türkiye’s “rose capital,” Isparta, has suffered a significant blow to its rose output this year due to a severe frost event that affected much of the country in April.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿