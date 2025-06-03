Auto sales remain above 100,000 units for third consecutive month

ISTANBUL
Auto sales increased by 7.4 percent year-on-year in May to 107,730 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) on June 3.

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles remained above 100,000 for the third month in a row in May.

The passenger car market expanded 6.1 percent annually with 85,123 units sold last month, slightly fewer than the 85,411 cars sold in April.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged 113 percent year-on-year to 16,922, capturing a share of 20 percent in total auto sales in May, according to ODMD data.

In the first five months of 2025, the local EV market grew by 92.6 percent compared to the same period of 2025 to 59,848 units. EVs had a market share of 15.2 percent in January-May, up from 8.3 percent a year earlier.

Homegrown EV brand Togg delivered a total of 14,005 cars in the first five months, with deliveries in May alone at 3,678.

Tesla, which has stalled in major markets, including Europe, the United States and China, sold a total of 5,085 vehicles in January-May in Türkiye, up from only 412 cars the American company sold in the same period of last year.

From January to May, a total of 489,366 vehicles were sold in the local auto market, pointing to a 3.7 percent increase from a year ago. 

Passenger car sales rose by 5.1 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2025 to 394,327 units, ODMD said.

