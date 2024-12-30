Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units

Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units

ISTANBUL
Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units

The increase in auto prices will be limited due to fierce competition in 2025, when vehicle sales are expected to be around 1.2 million units, according to industry representatives.

Electric vehicles will capture a larger share in sales, while carmakers will continue to see lower profit, they also said.

According to industry representatives, the auto market, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, will likely end 2024 with 1.2 million sales.

If FX rates won’t increase significantly, the authorities won’t change tax on cars and interest rates will continue to decline, another 1.2 million vehicles will be sold on the local market next year, they said.

Industry representatives also anticipate that amid weak demand in the European countries, European carmakers will turn to Türkiye and flood the Turkish markets with vehicles.

Companies are employing aggressive strategies as more players enter the market, said Ali Bilaloğlu from Doğuş Otomotiv, adding that this weighs on profits.

“This trend is likely to continue in 2025,” he said.

Bilaloğlu expects a significant increase in EV and hybrid car sales in 2025 with the share of EVs in the market climbing to 30 percent.

With their affordable and wide range of EVs, Chinese carmakers cause stiff competition in the Turkish market, said Bülent Kılıçer from Honda Türkiye.

He agreed that this competition affects companies’ profits.

Interest rates on loans are likely to drop significantly starting from the second half of 2025, which will give a boost to car sales, said Murat Berkel from Hyundai Assan.

He expects more than 1 million vehicle sales next year, while forecasting that over 100,000 EVs will be sold in Türkiye.

auto sales,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

    Parliament receives motions to lift immunity for 16 MPs

  2. Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

    Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

  3. Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

    Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

  4. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  5. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine
Recommended
Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024
Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months

Banking sector profit rises by 9 percent in 11 months
Foreign trade deficit widens by 25 percent in November

Foreign trade deficit widens by 25 percent in November
Incoming president Trumps deportation plans irk farmers

Incoming president Trump's deportation plans irk farmers
China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for third straight month
Türkiye may supply power to Syria, Lebanon: Minister

Türkiye may supply power to Syria, Lebanon: Minister
Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue
WORLD Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan transfers FETÖ-linked education facilities to Turkish foundation

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with FETÖ terrorist organization in the country to the state-run Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF).
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿