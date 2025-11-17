Auto production rises around 4 percent in January-October

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s total auto production reached 1.16 million units in the first 10 months of 2025, marking a 3.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) has shown.

Passenger car production, however, declined by 3.4 percent year-on-year to 717,321 units.

Commercial vehicle output showed strong growth, rising 17 percent overall. Within this category, light commercial vehicle production surged 20 percent, while heavy commercial vehicle production slipped by 2 percent.

The industry’s overall capacity utilization rate stood at 66 percent, with light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) at 67 percent, trucks at 56 percent and buses and midibuses at 66 percent.

Exports also expanded during the period. The sector’s exports rose 5 percent in unit terms to 864,809 vehicles. Passenger car exports fell 8.6 percent to 488,383, while commercial vehicle exports jumped 29 percent.

In monetary terms, exports increased 11 percent year-on-year to $33.5 billion, with passenger car exports contributing $9.6 billion, up 5.7 percent.

The domestic market maintained its momentum, growing 10 percent to 1.08 million units in the first ten months. Passenger car sales rose 11 percent to 833,382 units. Local vehicles accounted for 30 percent of passenger car sales and 21 percent of light commercial vehicle sales during the January–October period.

In October alone, total production rose 8.1 percent year-on-year to 131,878 units, while passenger car production declined 6.2 percent to 79,879 units.