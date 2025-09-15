Auto production increases by 37 percent annually in August

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s total auto production jumped 37 percent year-on-year in August to 73,299 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) showed on Sept. 15.

Carmakers rolled out more than 43,000 passenger vehicles last month, marking a 46.4 percent increase from August 2024.

In the first eight months of the year, total automotive output rose 4 percent from a year earlier to 908,238 units, while passenger car production edged down 1 percent to 564,482. Commercial vehicle output climbed 13 percent, with light commercial vehicles up 15 percent, but heavy commercial vehicles down 6 percent.

The industry’s overall capacity utilization rate stood at 64 percent in the January–August period. Utilization was 65 percent for light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial), 54 percent for trucks, 64 percent for buses and midibuses and 40 percent for tractors.

Automotive exports in the first eight months increased 7 percent year-on-year to 682,743 units. Passenger car exports fell 6 percent, while commercial vehicle exports surged 29 percent.

Total automotive export value reached $26.1 billion, with passenger car exports up 11 percent to $7.5 billion. In dollar terms, the main industry exports rose 16 percent, while the supplier industry exports grew 7 percent.

The domestic market expanded 7 percent in the same period to 844,761 units, with passenger car sales rising 8 percent to 654,413.