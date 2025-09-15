Auto production increases by 37 percent annually in August

Auto production increases by 37 percent annually in August

ISTANBUL
Auto production increases by 37 percent annually in August

Türkiye’s total auto production jumped 37 percent year-on-year in August to 73,299 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) showed on Sept. 15.

Carmakers rolled out more than 43,000 passenger vehicles last month, marking a 46.4 percent increase from August 2024.

In the first eight months of the year, total automotive output rose 4 percent from a year earlier to 908,238 units, while passenger car production edged down 1 percent to 564,482. Commercial vehicle output climbed 13 percent, with light commercial vehicles up 15 percent, but heavy commercial vehicles down 6 percent.

The industry’s overall capacity utilization rate stood at 64 percent in the January–August period. Utilization was 65 percent for light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial), 54 percent for trucks, 64 percent for buses and midibuses and 40 percent for tractors.

Automotive exports in the first eight months increased 7 percent year-on-year to 682,743 units. Passenger car exports fell 6 percent, while commercial vehicle exports surged 29 percent.

Total automotive export value reached $26.1 billion, with passenger car exports up 11 percent to $7.5 billion. In dollar terms, the main industry exports rose 16 percent, while the supplier industry exports grew 7 percent.

The domestic market expanded 7 percent in the same period to 844,761 units, with passenger car sales rising 8 percent to 654,413.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024
Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July

Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July
Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August

Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August
Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN

Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN
IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed

IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed
Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit

Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit
Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in

Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿