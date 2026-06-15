Auto production declines 10 percent in January-May

ISTANBUL

The total auto production in the first five months of 2026 declined by 10 percent year-on-year to 538,718 units, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Passenger car production fell by 20 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 301,367 units, while commercial vehicle production increased by 6 percent. During the same period, heavy commercial vehicle output rose by 8 percent.

The automotive industry’s capacity utilization rate stood at 61 percent in this period. By vehicle group, capacity utilization was 62 percent for light vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles), 57 percent for trucks, 67 percent for buses and midibuses and 27 percent for tractors.

OSD noted that the fewer number of working days in May compared to the same month last year had a negative impact on both production and export figures.

In the January–May period, the industry’s exports in unit terms declined by 15 percent year-on-year to 373,825 units. Passenger car exports dropped by 29 percent, while commercial vehicle exports increased by 5 percent.

In value terms, total automotive exports rose by 2 percent annually, reaching $16.6 billion in the first five months of 2026.

Over the same period, the total automotive market contracted by 8 percent year-on-year to 468,507 units. The passenger car market declined by 10 percent to 356,256 units. Light commercial vehicle sales increased by 2 percent.

The share of domestically produced vehicles in total sales increased during the January–May period of 2026. The domestic share rose from 30 percent to 34 percent in total vehicles, from 31 percent to 35 percent in passenger cars and from 20 percent to 23 percent in light commercial vehicles.