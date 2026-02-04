Auto market starts 2026 strong as January sales rise

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive market, which closed 2025 with a record of around 1.4 million vehicle sales, began 2026 at a brisk pace, according to industry data.

In January, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles rose 9.77 percent from a year earlier to 75,362 units, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

The association said the strong start reflected two main factors: Demand for vehicles bought under Türkiye’s Special Consumption Tax (ÖTV) exemption for people with disabilities after the purchase limit was updated and deliveries that slipped from December into January.

With sales surpassing 75,000 units, the market also logged its second-highest January result on record, ODMD figures indicated.

Passenger car sales increased 9.14 percent to 61,055 units, while the light commercial segment rose 12.56 percent to 14,307 units.

Domestic models accounted for 22,332 of passenger car sales — a 36.6 percent share — while imported models made up 38,723 units, or 63.4 percent. ODMD data showed imports maintained a dominant position despite the advantages of local production.

Electrification continued to reshape demand, the association said. Gasoline-powered cars led the market with 26,671 units, taking a 43.7 percent share. Hybrids followed with 18,774 units, or 30.7 percent.

Battery-electric car sales reached 11,158 units, representing 18.3 percent of the market. Diesel models fell to 4,203 units for a 6.9 percent share, while autogas models remained marginal with 103 units.

SUVs remained the top choice by body type, accounting for 60.3 percent of passenger car sales. Sedans followed with 12,966 units (21.2 percent), while hatchbacks recorded 11,152 units (18.3 percent).

By brand, Renault led January sales with 9,247 units, followed by Toyota at 8,700 and Volkswagen at 6,580. Fiat ranked fourth with 6,133, while Ford sold 5,339 units, ODMD data showed.