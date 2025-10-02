Auto market rises in September as EV sales climb 33 percent

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s automotive market recorded strong growth in September, driven by robust passenger car demand and a surge in electric vehicle sales, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Total passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose 25.71 percent year-on-year to 110,302 units, compared with a 12.8 percent annual increase in August, when sales reached 101,650 units.

Passenger car sales jumped 26.77 percent to 88,274 units, while the light commercial vehicle market expanded 21.66 percent to 22,028 units.

Vehicles in the A, B, and C segments, which benefit from lower tax rates, accounted for 82.3 percent of the market. C-segment cars led with 416,257 units sold, representing a 56 percent share, followed by B-segment cars with 191,817 units and a 25.8 percent share.

By body type, SUVs dominated with 465,791 sales, capturing 62.7 percent of the market. Sedans followed with 165,308 units, or 22.3 percent, while hatchbacks accounted for 104,461 units, or 14.1 percent.

Electric vehicle sales in September climbed 33.3 percent year-on-year to 12,924 units, raising their market share to 14.6 percent, up from 13.9 percent a year earlier.

For the January-September 2025 period, EV sales totaled 133,781 units, marking a 119.9 percent annual increase. EVs now account for 18 percent of total sales, compared with 9 percent in the same period last year.

Domestic EV brand Togg sold 23,325 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, while Tesla led with 27,420 units.

In September, Togg and Tesla sold 2,255 and 1,664 units, respectively.”

Togg began taking pre-orders for its new fastback model, the T10F, on Sept. 15.

From January to September, Türkiye’s total passenger car and light commercial vehicle market grew 9.15 percent year-on-year to 927,647 units. Passenger car sales rose 9.98 percent to 742,687 units, while the light commercial vehicle market increased 5.92 percent to 184,960 units.

Between January and August, gasoline-powered cars accounted for 345,838 sales with a 46.6 percent share, hybrids at 198,174 units with a 26.7 percent share, and diesel cars at 58,695 units with a 7.9 percent share.

