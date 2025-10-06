Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive market, which has been breaking records despite challenging financial conditions, is preparing for what industry executives describe as the strongest final quarter in recent years.

Citroën Türkiye Brand Director Bora Duran said that sales have already exceeded even the most optimistic forecasts, driven by fleet demand and the entry of new brands.

“We are entering the fastest final quarter of recent years. Demand for light commercial vehicles will increase, and I expect the market to close the year at around 1.32 million units, setting a historic record,” he noted.

In 2024, the total sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles reached 1.24 million units. This year, the market is expected to surpass 1.3 million units.

Duran underlined that credit conditions have begun to ease, commercial loans are improving and promotional campaigns will continue, all of which will support sales momentum in the final quarter.

He recalled that at the beginning of the year, Citroën had projected 1.2 million units as the most optimistic forecast, but actual sales have already outpaced those expectations.

Duran also highlighted the rapid growth of electric vehicles, estimating that EV sales will close 2025 at between 170,000 and 175,000 units — more than 70 percent higher than last year.

According to Duran, the record-breaking sales are being fueled by several factors: Long-standing fleet demand, the entry of new players — such as Tesla, BYD and Togg — and strong individual demand, particularly for domestically produced models.

Data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) show that in September, total passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose 25.71 percent year-on-year to 110,302 units, with passenger car sales jumping 26.77 percent to 88,274 units.

From January to September, Türkiye’s overall market grew 9.15 percent year-on-year to 927,647 units, while passenger car sales increased 9.98 percent to 742,687 units.

In the first nine months of 2025, EV sales totaled 133,781 units, marking a 119.9 percent annual increase. EVs now account for 18 percent of total sales, compared with 9 percent in the same period last year.