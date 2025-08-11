Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025

Auto exports climb 9 pct in first 7 months of 2025

Türkiye's automotive exports rose 9 percent in unit terms during the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching 630,992 vehicles, according to data released by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

The report, covering production, exports and market figures for January-July, showed total automotive production edging up 1 percent year-on-year to 834,838 units.

Automobile output dipped 4 percent to 521,447 units, while including tractors, overall production hit 853,376 units. In July alone, total production grew 10 percent from the previous year, with automobiles up 1 percent and commercial vehicles surging 31 percent.

Tractor production, however, fell 26 percent in the month.

Commercial vehicles saw an 11 percent increase over the seven months, driven by a 14 percent rise in light commercials, though heavy commercials declined 9 percent.

Capacity utilization across the industry stood at 67 percent, with light vehicles (cars and light commercials) at 69 percent, trucks at 56 percent, buses and midibuses at 64 percent and tractors at 42 percent.

July exports jumped 14 percent in units, contributing to a 9 percent yearly gain. Automobile exports slipped 5 percent, but commercial vehicles compensated with a 34 percent boost.

In value terms, based on Türkiye Exporters Assembly data, automotive exports accounted for 18 percent of the country's total exports in the period, maintaining the sector's top spot.

The total market expanded 6 percent to 739,903 units over the seven months. Automobile sales increased 7 percent to 572,198 units, while commercial vehicles grew 3 percent overall, with light commercials up 6 percent and heavy ones down 8 percent. Domestic vehicles claimed a 30 percent share in automobile sales and 20 percent in light commercials.

 

