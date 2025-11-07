Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.

The board stated that the company’s obligation to purchase at least 45,000 tons of unshelled hazelnuts during the September-December period each year was temporarily reduced to 30,000 tons for 2025. The revision was made due to declining yields and quality problems in hazelnut production and will be valid only for this year, the board said.

According to the authority, this temporary adjustment aims to protect the competitive balance in the market, prevent harm to producers and support the stability of the sector.

The board added that other commitments remain in place.

Under those commitments, Ferrero is still required not to purchase hazelnuts below the intervention reference price. The company must also ensure that its purchases of unshelled hazelnuts do not exceed 100,000 tons per season, while maintaining a minimum purchase obligation each year between September and December.

The board stated that in the event of noncompliance with the revised or any other commitments, it will impose daily administrative fines on Ferrero.

The announcement of the revision followed a Financial Times report alleging that Ferrero had delayed purchases, relying on its own inventories and sourcing hazelnuts from Chile and the U.S., as Turkish hazelnut dealers remain locked in a stand‑off with the Italian company.