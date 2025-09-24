Authorities set up oversight of e-commerce platforms: Minister

ANKARA
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has underlined that several e-commerce marketplaces have expanded their operations in Türkiye over the past year and outlined new measures aimed at ensuring compliance with regulations.

Bolat stressed that products sold on online platforms must meet product safety requirements and be presented to consumers with visuals and written information as if they were being sold in a physical store.

“For products placed on the market in violation of regulations, the removal of non-compliant items identified by the competent authority will be requested. If the violation continues, URL blocking through the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) may be applied,” he said in response to a parliamentary question from a main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker.

Bolat noted that some global e-commerce platforms have strengthened their brand recognition and gained influence in the domestic market through advertising and discount campaigns. “These activities are being evaluated in a multidimensional way,” he added.

According to the minister, a regulation to serve this purpose and entered into force on April 1.

The regulation requires that products sold on online marketplaces demonstrate compliance with product safety standards in the same way as in physical stores, with both visuals and written information provided to consumers, Bolat said.

