Authorities fine noisy tour boats in Bosphorus

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Istanbul handed a total of 48,000 Turkish Liras ($5,700) in fines to tour boats in the Bosphorus for violating sound limits following an unannounced inspection.



The teams of the Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanization and the Coast Guard Command conducted an inspection of the tour boats at the Bosphorus and entertainment venues by the strait on Aug. 16.



Ergül Çınar, an official from the Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanization, stated that a sound limit has been set for watercraft and that the limit is 70 decibels for recreational noise according to the environmental regulation.



Çınar noted that a fine of around 48,000 Turkish Liras was imposed on boats that exceeded the sound limit, and a fine of 4,800 Turkish Liras ($570) was issued for the violation of transportation rules.



Different decibel limits are applied according to different hours of the day for tour boats operating in the Bosphorus.