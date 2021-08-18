Authorities fine noisy tour boats in Bosphorus

  • August 18 2021 07:00:00

Authorities fine noisy tour boats in Bosphorus

ISTANBUL
Authorities fine noisy tour boats in Bosphorus

Authorities in Istanbul handed a total of 48,000 Turkish Liras ($5,700) in fines to tour boats in the Bosphorus for violating sound limits following an unannounced inspection.

The teams of the Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanization and the Coast Guard Command conducted an inspection of the tour boats at the Bosphorus and entertainment venues by the strait on Aug. 16.

Ergül Çınar, an official from the Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanization, stated that a sound limit has been set for watercraft and that the limit is 70 decibels for recreational noise according to the environmental regulation.

Çınar noted that a fine of around 48,000 Turkish Liras was imposed on boats that exceeded the sound limit, and a fine of 4,800 Turkish Liras ($570) was issued for the violation of transportation rules.

Different decibel limits are applied according to different hours of the day for tour boats operating in the Bosphorus.

 

Turkey, noisy,

ARTS & LIFE Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69

Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

    Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  3. Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

    Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

    Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

  5. Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster

    Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster
Recommended
Federation backs national volleyball player against homophobic attacks

Federation backs national volleyball player against homophobic attacks
NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport
Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan
Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster

Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster
CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees

CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees
Number of low-risk provinces rising as jab drive speeds up

Number of low-risk provinces rising as jab drive speeds up
WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

The Taliban moved on Aug. 17 to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
ECONOMY Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Turkey is on the list of Germany’s green hydrogen supplier countries in line with the country’s new hydrogen strategy, according to Markus C. Slevogt, the head of the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Turkey) said yesterday.
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.