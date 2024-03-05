Authorities disrupt two criminal organizations in Osmaniye

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the dismantling of two separate criminal organizations in simultaneous operations conducted in the southern city of Osmaniye.

The minister disclosed on March 3 that a total of 55 suspects were apprehended in the operations targeting gangs allegedly led by individuals identified as Murat Özdemir and Cengiz Arslan.

The operations, executed in close coordination with the chief public prosecutor's office in the city and law enforcement agencies, resulted in the capture of suspects accused of a range of criminal activities.

These include establishing criminal organizations, deprivation of liberty, intentional murder with firearms, making threats, inflicting intentional bodily harm, as well as engaging in workplace and residence shootings, possession of unlicensed weapons and drug trafficking.

According to the minister, the operations yielded significant seizures including 61 unlicensed pistols, 32 rifles, approximately 1.5 kilograms of assorted drugs and a substantial quantity of ammunition.

"I want our beloved nation to know that we will not tolerate those who are arrogant in crime, those who disturb the peace of our people, organized crime organizations and gangs," Yerlikaya affirmed in a statement. "There is no place for you on the streets."

