Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

ISTANBUL
The Culture and Tourism Ministry has launched legal action against 106 properties along the Bosphorus after detecting unauthorized construction activities, including sea-facing expansions, unauthorized floor additions and facade renovations.

 

Reports of illegal developments in the Beşiktaş district — specifically in the Bebek, Arnavutköy, Kuruçeşme and Ortaköy neighborhoods — prompted an investigation by the ministry’s regional directorate for the protection of cultural heritage.

 

The reports said several structures, including luxury hotels and restaurants, were being expanded towards the sea without proper authorization.

 

In response to the findings, the ministry deployed expert teams to examine the properties in question.

 

Since the beginning of the year, the ministry has held meetings to review 106 properties, resulting in a series of decisions. Legal complaints have been filed against the owners of 49 properties for illegal interventions, while documents and additional information have been requested for 42 properties suspected of being unregistered.

 

Additionally, authorities have sought the implementation of previously made board decisions for 15 other properties.

Ankara calls on CoE to play stronger role against racism
