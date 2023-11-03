Author Orhan Pamuk in legal dispute over urban renewal deadlock

ISTANBUL

Nobel laureate author Orhan Pamuk has become embroiled in a legal dispute with his neighbors over the urban transformation process of their residential building in Istanbul, which was deemed as risky in terms of earthquake resistance.

Pamuk, who purchased a total of six apartments to store his books in the 50-year-old Taray Apartment in Cihangir, found himself in a legal battle with other apartment owners after the building's status was determined as a risky structure and authorities decided that it should be demolished last year.

Despite its classification as a risky building, some apartment owners initiated legal proceedings, opposing demolition, and instead advocating for strengthening the building until a final decision was reached.

However, Pamuk argued that merely strengthening the building would not suffice due to its vulnerability to earthquakes and expressed his desire for the building to be demolished.

"This issue has both a humanitarian and legal dimension. Strengthening requires the consent of four-fifths of the apartment owners. I own two-fifths of the building, and I am against strengthening. We conducted core samples, and it's clear that the building is deteriorated. My apartment is currently vacant, and I'm staying in my summer house. It's evident that the building is deteriorated; it should be demolished,” Pamuk said during the court hearing on Nov. 1.

On the other hand, one of the lawyers representing apartment owners who want to strengthen the building stated, "Everyone wants to preserve their building. They don't want a structurally sound building to be demolished."

The court has decided to conduct an examination to determine the earthquake resistance of the Taray Apartment.