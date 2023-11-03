Author Orhan Pamuk in legal dispute over urban renewal deadlock

Author Orhan Pamuk in legal dispute over urban renewal deadlock

ISTANBUL
Author Orhan Pamuk in legal dispute over urban renewal deadlock

Nobel laureate author Orhan Pamuk has become embroiled in a legal dispute with his neighbors over the urban transformation process of their residential building in Istanbul, which was deemed as risky in terms of earthquake resistance.

Pamuk, who purchased a total of six apartments to store his books in the 50-year-old Taray Apartment in Cihangir, found himself in a legal battle with other apartment owners after the building's status was determined as a risky structure and authorities decided that it should be demolished last year.

Despite its classification as a risky building, some apartment owners initiated legal proceedings, opposing demolition, and instead advocating for strengthening the building until a final decision was reached.

However, Pamuk argued that merely strengthening the building would not suffice due to its vulnerability to earthquakes and expressed his desire for the building to be demolished.

"This issue has both a humanitarian and legal dimension. Strengthening requires the consent of four-fifths of the apartment owners. I own two-fifths of the building, and I am against strengthening. We conducted core samples, and it's clear that the building is deteriorated. My apartment is currently vacant, and I'm staying in my summer house. It's evident that the building is deteriorated; it should be demolished,” Pamuk said during the court hearing on Nov. 1.

On the other hand, one of the lawyers representing apartment owners who want to strengthen the building stated, "Everyone wants to preserve their building. They don't want a structurally sound building to be demolished."

The court has decided to conduct an examination to determine the earthquake resistance of the Taray Apartment.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

    Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

  2. Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

    Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

  3. No new assets added to privatization portfolio, says Şimşek

    No new assets added to privatization portfolio, says Şimşek

  4. International energy trading platform may be launched next year: Minister

    International energy trading platform may be launched next year: Minister

  5. Warship parade marks year-long preparations

    Warship parade marks year-long preparations
Recommended
Türkiye deploys 60,000 military forces along borders, official says

Türkiye deploys 60,000 military forces along borders, official says
Touristic Eastern Express to set off on Dec 11

Touristic Eastern Express to set off on Dec 11
Education minister unveils major curriculum reform for all grades

Education minister unveils major curriculum reform for all grades
Businessman files disownment lawsuit against daughter

Businessman files disownment lawsuit against daughter
UN Zero Waste Board held 1st in-person meeting

UN Zero Waste Board held 1st in-person meeting
Warship parade marks year-long preparations

Warship parade marks year-long preparations
WORLD Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

The Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast from a previous 58 percent to 65 percent, while lifting the end-2024 forecast from 33 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.