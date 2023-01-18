Australia’s most wanted gang leader caught in Istanbul

Istanbul police have caught the leader of the Comanchero, one of the leading drug gangs in Australia, sought with red notice.

Duax Ngakuru, against whom a search warrant was issued at the international level was caught in his villa in the Sarıyer district.

Within the scope of the investigation carried out, a large-scale study was conducted by the teams of the Directorate of Combating Organized Crime Branch of Istanbul police to determine the address of Ngakuru.

It was determined that he stayed in the Zekeriyaköy neighborhood in the district.

The suspect, who allegedly managed the drug traffic and a cash flow of approximately $100 million, was caught in the raid and taken into custody.

Ngakuru, wanted on drug trafficking charges in his country, was handed over to the provincial migration administration for deportation after completing the police statement procedures.

While it has been reported that the leader of the drug gang will be extradited to his country after negotiations with Australian authorities, Ngakuru is also accused of being behind some of the major drug deals on a global scale.

Mark Buddle, the former leader of the illegal gang Comanchero operating in Australia, was arrested in North Cyprus last August and extradited to Australia.

At the beginning of this month, Ngakuru was chosen as the new leader of the gang.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail stated, “despite once thinking Türkiye may be their safe haven, the arrest of Ngakuru has sparked concerns in others involved in the Australian drug cartel that they may be next.”

