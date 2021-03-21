Australia’s most populous state hit by severe rains, floods

  • March 21 2021 11:00:00

Australia’s most populous state hit by severe rains, floods

SYDNEY-The Associated Press
Australia’s most populous state hit by severe rains, floods

Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales on March 21 issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades.

The New South Wales State Emergency Services responded to 640 calls for help on March 20 night, including 66 for flood rescues.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that hundreds of people have been rescued from the waters.

Evacuation orders have been issued at multiple locations on the Mid North Coast in the northeast of the state, which Berejiklian said was experiencing a one-in-a-100-year event, and “whilst we don’t think things will worsen on the Mid North Coast, definitely conditions will continue, so the rainfall will continue across the parts that have already been affected.”

Berejiklian also said that parts of Western Sydney are being hit by a one-in-50-year weather event, with some locations recorded more than 300 milimeters (11.8 inches) of rain since Friday morning, breaking records.

The Warragamba dam, west of Sydney, started overflowing on Sunday and so far, 13 evacuation centers have been opened across the state. More evacuations are expected as the bad weather is forecast to last into the middle of the week.

Local authorities are urging people not to drive through flooded areas as they could get easily swept away by the strong currents.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  2. Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

    Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

  3. Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

    Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

  4. Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 rates

    Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 rates

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,959 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,992,694

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,959 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,992,694
Recommended
Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report

Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report
Thousands protest Europe virus curbs as surges prompt fresh restrictions

Thousands protest Europe virus curbs as surges prompt fresh restrictions
Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik
Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans

Biden visits Atlanta, condemns violence against Asian-Americans
Paris enters new lockdown as Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs

Paris enters new lockdown as Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs
Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket

Successful test for NASA’s giant Moon rocket
WORLD Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report

Musk tells China data gathered by Teslas remain secret: Report

Tesla boss Elon Musk strongly denied on March 20 that his cars, which gather large amounts of data, could ever be used to spy on China despite fears raised by Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY Turkeys cheese diversity more than known: Expert

Turkey's cheese diversity more than known: Expert

Most studies place the types of cheese produced in Turkey at around 200, but given that the concept of milk processing originated in this region, the number is probably somewhere near 300, according to an expert on the much-loved dairy product.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Ankaragücü 4-1 in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Ankaragücü 4-1 in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat MKE Ankaragücü 4-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on March 20, giving the Black Sea club a victory after a two-game winless run in the league.