Australian PM condemns attack on Muslim women

CANBERRA

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday condemned a "reprehensible" assault on two Muslim women at a shopping center, rejecting criticism that Islamophobia was treated less seriously than anti-Semitism.

The country's Islamic community have pointed to the Feb. 13 incident in Melbourne as an example of the insufficient government response to threats against Muslims.

Asked if the government would have reacted more swiftly if the incident had been anti-Semitic, Albanese told journalists that an attack on anyone because of their faith was "reprehensible."

"I take all attacks on people on the basis of their faith seriously, and they should all face the full force of the law."

Albanese faced criticism earlier this week for not condemning the attack sooner.

Australian leaders have been vocal in condemning a series of anti-Semitic incidents over recent months in which vandals have torched a Sydney childcare centre, firebombed a Melbourne synagogue and scrawled anti-Semitic graffiti in Jewish neighbourhoods.

But on Feb. 17, the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils said it was alarmed by a trend of attacks against Muslim people.

The response "remains grossly insufficient", federation president Rateb Jneid said in a statement.