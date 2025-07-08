Australian PM Albanese set to pay visit to China this week

BEIJING
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will begin a six-day visit to China on July 12,  his office and Beijing said.

China lifted a ban on Australian rock lobster in December, the last barrier in a broader, multibillion-dollar trade war that erupted under a previous conservative government in Canberra.

Albanese's office hailed a return to free-flowing trade and said on Tuesday he would hold an annual meeting with Premier Li Qiang to broach global politics, trade and tourism during his visit.

He will also see President Xi Jinping, it said.

"China remains Australia's largest trading partner, accounting for almost one third of our total trade, and will remain so for the foreseeable future," Albanese said.

"Trade is now flowing freely, to the benefit of both countries and to people and businesses on both sides."

Beijing said on Tuesday that "under the guidance of the two countries' leaders and joint efforts by both sides, China-Australia relations have continuously improved and developed".

"China is willing to take this visit as an opportunity to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, expand practical cooperation and promote the development of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

