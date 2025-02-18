Australian central bank cuts rates for first time since 2020

Australian central bank cuts rates for first time since 2020

MELBOURNE
Australian central bank cuts rates for first time since 2020

Australia's central bank cut its key interest rate on Tuesday for the first time in more than four years, but warned global turmoil could derail further easing.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.10 percent, the first time it has been lowered since November 2020.

It said inflation had "fallen substantially since the peak in 2022", but that it "remains cautious" about the prospect of further reductions in the future.

Notably, the bank pointed to the prospect of "significant" uncertainty abroad.

"We cannot declare victory on inflation just yet," bank governor Michele Bullock told reporters.

"There is also a lot of uncertainty around the global outlook at the moment, and the prospect that policy unpredictably could lead to slower growth."

Australia's rate cut will come as welcome news for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who must face voters in a general election that is due by May 17 at the latest.

The left-leaning Labor government has struggled to convince the public it is capable of tackling stubborn cost-of-living pressures.

Moody's Analytics economist Harry Murphy Cruise said Australia had "finally joined most of its international peers in cutting interest rates."

"Reading between the lines, don't expect more easing any time soon," he added.

Central banks and stock markets the world over are nervously eyeing the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping trade tariff plan.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week warned of a "highly uncertain" economic outlook unsettled by "trade, immigration and regulatory policies".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

    Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

  2. Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

  3. Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

    Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

  4. Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

    Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

  5. AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

    AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
Recommended
Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues
Private sectors foreign debt increases to $173 billion

Private sector's foreign debt increases to $173 billion
Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns
Firings of staff at FAA begin, weeks after DC plane crash

Firings of staff at FAA begin, weeks after DC plane crash
Installed solar power capacity up 30 pct to exceed 20,000 MW

Installed solar power capacity up 30 pct to exceed 20,000 MW
Turkish companies showcase products at UAE defense fairs

Turkish companies showcase products at UAE defense fairs
WORLD Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia and the United States will name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine, the powers decided on Tuesday in discussions that drew a rebuke from Kiev over its exclusion.

ECONOMY Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

The residential property price index (RPPI) rose by 31.9 percent annually but declined by 7.2 percent in real terms in January, data from the Central Bank showed on Feb. 18.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿