Australia selects Mitsubishi for $6.5 billion warship deal

Australia selects Mitsubishi for $6.5 billion warship deal

Australia selects Mitsubishi for $6.5 billion warship deal

Australia said Tuesday it accepted a Japanese company's bid for a lucrative and hotly contested contract to build Australian warships, expected to be worth $6.5 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Mogami-class frigate won the deal over rival Germany’s MEKO A-200 from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Japan’s government lobbied heavily for the deal after missing out on Australia’s submarines contract to a French company in 2016.

“This is clearly the biggest defense industry agreement that will ever have been struck between Japan and Australia,” Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters when he announced the deal Tuesday.

“In fact, it’s really one of the biggest defense exports that Japan has ever engaged in.”

The fleet of 11 naval vessels will replace Australia’s ageing fleet of ANZAC-class ships. Three of the frigates will be built in Japan, with the first scheduled to be operational Australia in 2030, and the remaining eight due for construction in Australia.

Australian news outlets reported that the German company’s bid had emphasized their vessel’s cheaper price and their greater experience building ships abroad. But Pat Conroy, Australia’s Minister for Defense Industry, said the Mogami-class frigate was a “clear winner” when assessed by “cost, capability and meeting our schedule of delivery.”

The vessels have a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles (18,520 kilometers) and 32 vertical launch cells capable of launching long-range missiles. The frigates can operate with a crew of 90, compared to the 170 needed to operate the ANZAC-class ships.

Mitsubishi’s win was a boon for Japan’s defense industry, which has not built naval vessels abroad before. Japan, whose only treaty ally is the United States, considers Australia a semi-ally and has increasingly sought to deepen bilateral military cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions in the disputed South China Sea .

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

    Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

  2. Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

    Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

  3. Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

    Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

  4. One dead in wildfire in southern France

    One dead in wildfire in southern France

  5. Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president

    Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president
Recommended
Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

Türkiye sets record in R&D spending
US pharma, chip tariffs incoming as trade war widens

US pharma, chip tariffs incoming as trade war widens
Lebanon turns to cannabis cultivation as economic lifeline

Lebanon turns to cannabis cultivation as economic lifeline
Nvidia says its AI chips have no ‘kill switches and backdoors

Nvidia says its AI chips have no ‘kill switches and backdoors'
Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops

Germany to crack down on illegal work in nail bars, barber shops
Aselsan signs record $1.3B worth of export contracts in 1st half of year

Aselsan signs record $1.3B worth of export contracts in 1st half of year
WORLD Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with fully electric car sales surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿