Australia selects Mitsubishi for $6.5 billion warship deal

Australia said Tuesday it accepted a Japanese company's bid for a lucrative and hotly contested contract to build Australian warships, expected to be worth $6.5 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Mogami-class frigate won the deal over rival Germany’s MEKO A-200 from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Japan’s government lobbied heavily for the deal after missing out on Australia’s submarines contract to a French company in 2016.

“This is clearly the biggest defense industry agreement that will ever have been struck between Japan and Australia,” Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters when he announced the deal Tuesday.

“In fact, it’s really one of the biggest defense exports that Japan has ever engaged in.”

The fleet of 11 naval vessels will replace Australia’s ageing fleet of ANZAC-class ships. Three of the frigates will be built in Japan, with the first scheduled to be operational Australia in 2030, and the remaining eight due for construction in Australia.

Australian news outlets reported that the German company’s bid had emphasized their vessel’s cheaper price and their greater experience building ships abroad. But Pat Conroy, Australia’s Minister for Defense Industry, said the Mogami-class frigate was a “clear winner” when assessed by “cost, capability and meeting our schedule of delivery.”

The vessels have a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles (18,520 kilometers) and 32 vertical launch cells capable of launching long-range missiles. The frigates can operate with a crew of 90, compared to the 170 needed to operate the ANZAC-class ships.

Mitsubishi’s win was a boon for Japan’s defense industry, which has not built naval vessels abroad before. Japan, whose only treaty ally is the United States, considers Australia a semi-ally and has increasingly sought to deepen bilateral military cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions in the disputed South China Sea .