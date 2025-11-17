Australia rejects offer to co-host UN climate summit with Türkiye

CANBERRA

Australia rejected on Nov. 17 Türkiye’s offer to co-host next year's U.N. climate summit, as their rival bids for COP31 distract from this year's ongoing negotiations in Brazil.

Canberra and Ankara are under pressure to break the impasse and avoid a scene in Belem, where Brazil is desperate to show that climate diplomacy still works.

The host must be chosen by consensus, so unless Australia or Türkiye withdraws its bid for the 31st U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31), or they come to an agreement about sharing the duty, both countries will miss out.

That would be unprecedented and would see COP31 hosting rights default to Germany.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Nov. 17 was firmly opposed to the suggestion of co-hosting with Türkiye.

"That's not an option, and people are aware that it is not an option, which is why it has been ruled out," he said.

A Turkish diplomatic source said over the weekend that Ankara "continues to advocate a co-presidency model" but was willing to go it alone should consensus not be reached.

Australia is bidding to host the summit in the southern city of Adelaide alongside its Pacific Island neighbors, hoping to cast a spotlight on a part of the world being hammered by the effects of climate change.

Türkiye wants COP31 to focus on the world's most vulnerable regions, with potential special sessions addressing Pacific issues, the diplomatic source added.

Brazil has appointed a representative to help resolve the disagreement between Australia and Türkiye.

But diplomats say that no progress has been made yet toward reaching an agreement before COP30 wraps up on Nov. 21.