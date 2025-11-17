Australia rejects offer to co-host UN climate summit with Türkiye

Australia rejects offer to co-host UN climate summit with Türkiye

CANBERRA
Australia rejects offer to co-host UN climate summit with Türkiye

Australia rejected on Nov. 17 Türkiye’s offer to co-host next year's U.N. climate summit, as their rival bids for COP31 distract from this year's ongoing negotiations in Brazil.

Canberra and Ankara are under pressure to break the impasse and avoid a scene in Belem, where Brazil is desperate to show that climate diplomacy still works.

The host must be chosen by consensus, so unless Australia or Türkiye withdraws its bid for the 31st U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31), or they come to an agreement about sharing the duty, both countries will miss out.

That would be unprecedented and would see COP31 hosting rights default to Germany.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Nov. 17 was firmly opposed to the suggestion of co-hosting with Türkiye.

"That's not an option, and people are aware that it is not an option, which is why it has been ruled out," he said.

A Turkish diplomatic source said over the weekend that Ankara "continues to advocate a co-presidency model" but was willing to go it alone should consensus not be reached.

Australia is bidding to host the summit in the southern city of Adelaide alongside its Pacific Island neighbors, hoping to cast a spotlight on a part of the world being hammered by the effects of climate change.

Türkiye wants COP31 to focus on the world's most vulnerable regions, with potential special sessions addressing Pacific issues, the diplomatic source added.

Brazil has appointed a representative to help resolve the disagreement between Australia and Türkiye.

But diplomats say that no progress has been made yet toward reaching an agreement before COP30 wraps up on Nov. 21.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will reduce inflation to single digits: Erdoğan

  2. CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

    CHP pushes for law to air İmamoğlu trial on state TV

  3. Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

    Two ISIL suspects held in assault at İzmir police station

  4. Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

    Steel Dome's Siper missile hits target in test

  5. UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

    UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry
Recommended
UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed worlds hungry

UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry
US delivers HIV prevention drug to two African states

US delivers HIV prevention drug to two African states
North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger nuclear domino effect

North Korea says Seoul-US sub deal will trigger 'nuclear domino' effect
UK toughens asylum system with radical overhaul

UK toughens asylum system with radical overhaul
Japan warns citizens in China over safety amid Taiwan row

Japan warns citizens in China over safety amid Taiwan row
Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia

Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia
Families urge Russia to return deported Ukraine kids

Families urge Russia to return deported Ukraine kids
WORLD UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed worlds hungry

UN says lacks billions of dollars to feed world's hungry

The U.N.'s World Food Programme warned Tuesday that funding cuts mean it will struggle to feed even a third of the 318 million people facing severe hunger in 2026.
ECONOMY Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Nef signs MoU with Saudi KAEC for major project

Real estate investment and development company Nef has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), for its first project in the kingdom .
SPORTS Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye eyes miracle win over Spain

Türkiye closes out its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Nov. 18 with a major challenge against group leaders Spain, a match that will mostly serve as a final barometer of the team's progress ahead of the playoffs.  
﻿