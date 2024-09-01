August annual consumer inflation seen at 55.2 pct: Survey

August annual consumer inflation seen at 55.2 pct: Survey

ISTANBUL
August annual consumer inflation seen at 55.2 pct: Survey

Türkiye's annual inflation rate is expected to decrease to 55.2 percent in August, down from 61.78 percent in July, according to an Anadolu Agency poll of economists.

The survey found that the monthly inflation rate is projected to be 2.64 percent for August, a decrease from 3.23 percent in July.

The economists' forecast for year-end annual inflation is 42.84 percent.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek previously predicted that August inflation would be around 50 percent, noting that Türkiye has moved past the "hardest" period of inflation.

Şimşek also emphasized that the country aims to close 2024 with the Central Bank’s target of 38 percent inflation, with plans to reduce the rate to below 20 percent in 2025 and below 10 percent in 2026.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the nationwide August inflation data on Sept. 3.

A separate survey by Anadolu showed that economists predict that the Turkish economy expanded by 3 percent in the second quarter of 2024.

Economists forecast a 3.24 percent GDP growth for 2024.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Turkish economy recorded a 3.9 percent year-on-year growth, while in the first quarter of 2024, the country’s GDP increased by 5.7 percent.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

    Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

  2. German far-right wins historic state poll

    German far-right wins historic state poll

  3. Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

    Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

  4. Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

    Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

  5. Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities

    Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities
Recommended
African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment
COP29 finance draft reveals divided positions

COP29 finance draft reveals divided positions
Iran needs over $100 billion in foreign investment: President

Iran needs over $100 billion in foreign investment: President
Without X Brazilians feel disconnected from the world

Without X Brazilians feel disconnected from the world
Consumers turning to renting items instead of buying

Consumers turning to renting items instead of buying
Moving house in Istanbul costs thousands of liras

Moving house in Istanbul costs thousands of liras
WORLD Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

A nationwide strike aimed at ramping up pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza was set to begin Monday.
ECONOMY African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders descend on China's capital this week, seeking funds for big-ticket infrastructure projects as they eye mounting great power competition over resources and influence on the continent.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿