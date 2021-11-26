Audiobook platform Dinlebi secures investment of over half million euros

  • November 26 2021 09:22:00

Audiobook platform Dinlebi secures investment of over half million euros

ISTANBUL
Audiobook platform Dinlebi secures investment of over half million euros

Dinlebi, Turkey’s largest audiobook platform, has secured 515,000 euros of funding during its second seed round.

Dinlebi plans to use the investment to expand its userbase both in Turkey and in foreign markets, according to a company statement.

Having been established less than a year ago, Dinlebi continues to rapidly expand its operations. The platform, already Turkey’s leading audiobook platform in terms of active users and the size of its local content, is also attracting investors.

The second seed round was led by Adem Duman from CCW Teknoloji and includes such notable Turkish and international investors like Breakaway Partners, Doğan Yurttutmuş, Erdoğan Çoban, Mehmet Berke Merter and Mehmet Turgut Eltemur.

“Our first anniversary in September saw us reach a milestone of over 500,000 members and a catalog consisting of nearly 2,000 audiobooks. As part of our new global vision, thousands of new German and English audiobook titles will soon become available on Dinlebi. Our users will be able to access these titles in multiple languages,” Dinlebi co-founder Ahmet Yaman said.

Dinlebi, established by Ahmet Yaman, Dündar Hızal, Erdem Çelik and Cenk Gültekin, became operational in August 2020 and expanded its operations outside of Turkey in March 2021. This was followed by an agreement with Germany’s Telefonica/Ay Yıldız GSM operator to reach new users abroad.

It boasts nearly 2,000 Turkish audiobooks, from current bestsellers to timeless classics, and special titles exclusively commissioned for Dinlebi.

The global pandemic saw a 40 percent increase in audiobook consumption in Turkey. Audiobooks compromise 5 percent of the book market in the United States of America, 5.7 percent in the United Kingdom, and around 3 percent in Germany. In comparison, Turkey’s market is currently less than 1 percent.

As a result, the local market has serious growth potential in the near and long-term and as one of its major players, Dinlebi provides special services to its users in Turkey and abroad.

SPORTS Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  2. Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage: Bahçeli

    Turkey will not be defeated by currency sabotage: Bahçeli

  3. Turkish Central Bank head meets public, private banking officials

    Turkish Central Bank head meets public, private banking officials

  4. Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations

    Russia pledges support for normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations

  5. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert
Recommended
Circular economy discussed at Uludağ Economy Summit

Circular economy discussed at Uludağ Economy Summit
Turkish Central Bank head meets public, private banking officials

Turkish Central Bank head meets public, private banking officials

Turkeys new drill ship to begin operations next year

Turkey's new drill ship to begin operations next year
Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 for carbon neutrality

Tüpraş to invest $10 bln by 2050 for carbon neutrality
Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors

Ankara, London to negotiate landmark free trade deal to include more sectors
Getir acquires British smaller competitor

Getir acquires British smaller competitor
WORLD More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

More than 50 people were reported to have died on Nov. 25 after smoke filled a Siberian coal mine and a rescue effort ended in tragedy.

ECONOMY Circular economy discussed at Uludağ Economy Summit

Circular economy discussed at Uludağ Economy Summit

New production and business models that emphasize innovation and sustainability were discussed at the “Circular Economy: Don’t Waste the Future” session on the second day of the Uludağ Economy Summit.
SPORTS Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

Galatasaray advances in Europa League, Fenerbahçe out

Galatasaray reached the Europa League knockout stages with a 4-2 home win over Olympique Marseille on Nov. 25 night, while Fenerbahçe lost 1-0 at Olympiacos and will continue in the Conference League playoffs.