Attacks in Pakistan leave 20 dead in 24 hours

Attacks in Pakistan leave 20 dead in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD
Attacks in Pakistan leave 20 dead in 24 hours

A suicide attack in northwest Pakistan killed 12 soldiers, the military said on Wednesday, following a separate clash that left eight dead in the same region bordering Afghanistan.

The suicide blast occurred on Nov. 19 and resulted in the deaths of "12 brave sons of soil," the army said in a statement.

Six militants died in an exchange of fire between them and the soldiers right before the suicide attack in Bannu, in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army added.

"The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the [militants] to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post," the statement read.

The Pakistani Taliban Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari expressed in a statement "his sorrow" and "his resolve to completely eradicate the curse of terrorism" while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack.

The bombing occurred less than 24 hours after another attack, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to an intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That clash on Nov. 18 lasted hours and resulted in the deaths of eight soldiers and nine militants in the Tirah area of the province, the officer said.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, later claimed responsibility for that attack, saying it was in response to a search by security forces targeting one of its fighters.

Near the checkpoint blast in Bannu, seven police officers had been taken hostage on Nov. 18, but were released less than a day later.

Their release came after negotiations between a jirga, or tribal council, and the captors.

attacks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

    Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

  2. MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

    MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

  3. Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

    Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

  4. Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

    Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

  5. UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

    UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Recommended
Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption
India warns of further damage to Canada ties

India warns of 'further damage' to Canada ties
World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29

World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29
Hezbollah says Israel cannot impose conditions for truce

Hezbollah says Israel 'cannot impose conditions' for truce

US to allow Ukraine to use American-made anti-personnel mines

US to allow Ukraine to use American-made anti-personnel mines
Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra

Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra
Thousands rally again in Georgia

Thousands rally again in Georgia
WORLD Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

A fishing village and tourist hot spot in southwest Iceland was evacuated late Nov. 20 after a volcano erupted in the region for the seventh time in a year, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿