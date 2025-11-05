Attack on key city in Sudan kills 40: UN

DARFUR

An attack on a funeral in the key city of el-Obeid in Sudan's central Kordofan region killed 40 people, the U.N. said Wednesday, as paramilitaries looked poised to launch an offensive.

The United Nations' humanitarian office did not specify when the attack took place or who was behind it, but said that the situation in the Kordofan region was continuing to worsen.

The war in Sudan, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more, has spread to new areas in recent days, sparking fears of an even greater humanitarian catastrophe.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the military since 2023, was preparing to launch an assault in Kordofan after capturing El-Fasher, the last army stronghold in the vast western Darfur region.

"Local sources report that at least 40 civilians were killed and dozens injured Wednesday in an attack on a funeral gathering in el-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State," the U.N.'s OCHA agency said.

"Once again, OCHA calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for all parties to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law."

People forced to flee el-Fasher have described horrific abuse, including rape, at the hands of the RSF.

"The rapes were gang rapes. Mass rape in public, rape in front of everyone and no one could stop it," mother of four Amira said from a makeshift shelter in Tawila, some 70 kilometers west of el-Fasher.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said more than 300 survivors of sexual violence had sought care from its teams in Tawila after a previous RSF assault on the nearby Zamzam camp.