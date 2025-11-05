Attack on key city in Sudan kills 40: UN

Attack on key city in Sudan kills 40: UN

DARFUR
Attack on key city in Sudan kills 40: UN

An attack on a funeral in the key city of el-Obeid in Sudan's central Kordofan region killed 40 people, the U.N. said Wednesday, as paramilitaries looked poised to launch an offensive.

The United Nations' humanitarian office did not specify when the attack took place or who was behind it, but said that the situation in the Kordofan region was continuing to worsen.

The war in Sudan, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions more, has spread to new areas in recent days, sparking fears of an even greater humanitarian catastrophe.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the military since 2023, was preparing to launch an assault in Kordofan after capturing El-Fasher, the last army stronghold in the vast western Darfur region.

"Local sources report that at least 40 civilians were killed and dozens injured Wednesday in an attack on a funeral gathering in el-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State," the U.N.'s OCHA agency said.

"Once again, OCHA calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for all parties to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law."

People forced to flee el-Fasher have described horrific abuse, including rape, at the hands of the RSF.

"The rapes were gang rapes. Mass rape in public, rape in front of everyone and no one could stop it," mother of four Amira said from a makeshift shelter in Tawila, some 70 kilometers west of el-Fasher.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said more than 300 survivors of sexual violence had sought care from its teams in Tawila after a previous RSF assault on the nearby Zamzam camp.

UN, Sudan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy
Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid
Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators truce proposal

Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal
Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Pakistan, Afghanistan back in Istanbul for peace talks

Pakistan, Afghanistan back in Istanbul for peace talks
Defense officials deny claims Syrian cadets will serve in army

Defense officials deny claims Syrian cadets will serve in army
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿