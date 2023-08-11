Athlete becomes 1st Turkish woman to swim across North Channel

ISTANBUL
Aysu Türkoğlu, a 22-year-old marathon swimmer, achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first Turkish woman and the youngest Turkish athlete to successfully swim across the North Channel.

Starting her journey from Northern Ireland at 7:44 a.m. Turkish time, Türkoğlu triumphantly reached the shores of Scotland at 7:32 p.m. She completed the 11-hour and 48-minute swim without any interruption. Notably, Türkoğlu also holds the title of being the youngest Turkish female swimmer to cross the English Channel, an accomplishment she achieved just last year.

She dedicated her latest accomplishment to the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic. Upon her triumphant arrival, she celebrated her victory by unfurling the Turkish flag.

Enduring the frigid waters of the North Channel, which maintained an average temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, Türkoğlu faced physical challenges including burns and edema caused by the cold. Her planned strategy incorporated specially prepared liquid foods at temperatures surpassing her body's and pain-relieving medication.

Throughout her remarkable journey, Türkoğlu was accompanied by a support boat, providing assistance and safety as she navigated the unpredictable currents and conditions of the channel. Additionally, she encountered the company of dolphins at times, while also persevering through encounters with potentially hazardous jellyfish.

Born in the coastal town of Bodrum in 2001, Türkoğlu is currently a third-year student in the Faculty of Sports Sciences at Ege University. Türkoğlu's journey into swimming began at the age of seven.

She later ventured into the open water branch of swimming at the age of 14. Türkoğlu clinched the first-place position in the women's category during her debut in the international Aquamasters swimming race, conquering the challenging six-kilometer course.

