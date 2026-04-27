Athena statue unearthed in Laodicea

DENİZLİ

A 2-meter-tall white marble statue of Athena has been unearthed in the ancient city of Laodicea as part of ongoing excavation and restoration works, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

Excavations in the ancient city, one of Denizli’s most significant cultural heritage sites, continue to shed light on the artistic and cultural richness of antiquity. Work carried out particularly in the West Theater’s stage building has yielded important new findings for the archaeology world.

Ersoy shared details of the discovery on social media, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing efforts. “We have achieved another important discovery in Laodicea. Our work in the West Theater continues to bring traces of the past to light. We have uncovered a nearly 2-meter-long white marble statue of Athena in the stage building,” he said.

He noted that the structure, which once hosted scenes from the epics of Homer, served as a center of cultural storytelling in antiquity. The statue reflects the classical style of the reign of Augustus and stands out for its high artistic quality, he added.

According to a ministry statement, the statue was discovered face down within rubble fill along the outer wall of the stage building section known as the “postskene.” While the statue measures approximately 2 meters in length and is made of white marble, its head has not yet been located.

Stage adorned with sculptures

The West Theater stage building, dated to the 2nd century B.C., features a three-story architectural design with 16 columns on each level. Between these columns, statues depicting gods, goddesses, rulers and scenes from Homeric epics were placed.

Sculptural groups illustrating episodes such as Odysseus’ journey to Ithaca, — including the land of the Laestrygonians, the cave of the Cyclops Polyphemus and the sea monster Scylla — suggest that the structure functioned not only for theatrical performances but also as a medium of cultural narration. Numerous sculptures tied to these themes have been uncovered during work carried out in 2024 and 2025.

The Athena statue is depicted standing on a round base, wearing a finely woven sleeveless peplos, with a cloak around the neck and an aegis on the chest featuring the head of Medusa and serpents. The natural rendering of the drapery highlights the sculpture’s high artistic quality, while the presence of a cloak around the neck represents a unique typology, increasing its significance.

Researchers noted that the back of the statue was left roughly finished, as it was intended to be placed between columns, and it is believed to be the work of a master sculptor.

From an artistic perspective, the statue is said to reflect the first classical style of the Augustan period (27 B.C.–A.D. 14). In Laodicea, an important textile center in antiquity, Athena’s association with weaving — rather than warfare — appears to have been emphasized, with inscriptions documenting festivals held in her honor.

Restoration work in the West Theater stage building has been ongoing without interruption since early 2026, officials said.