Ancient battlefield of Alexander the Great gains protected status

Ancient battlefield of Alexander the Great gains protected status

ÇANAKKALE
Ancient battlefield of Alexander the Great gains protected status

The battlefield of the Battle of Granicus, regarded as one of the most significant military confrontations in world history, has been granted official protection status in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Çanakkale.


The site, located within the borders of Karabiga in the Biga district, was registered as a “Historical Site Area” following archaeological surveys, scientific studies and evaluations based on ancient historical sources.


The decision was taken by the Çanakkale Regional Conservation Council for Cultural Heritage and announced by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy through a social media post.

“We have placed under protection the site where the Battle of Granicus took place, one of the turning points that changed the course of world history,” Ersoy said.

“The Granicus battlefield, where Alexander the Great won his first major victory against the Persians and opened the way for his campaign into Asia, has now been officially registered as a Historical Site Area,” he added.


Ersoy said the area, recognized through archaeological findings and scientific research, represents a unique historical legacy for Çanakkale and Türkiye.


He also expressed confidence that the decision would contribute to historical scholarship, cultural tourism and the strengthening of cultural routes in the region.


The Battle of Granicus, fought in 334 B.C., marked the beginning of Alexander’s successful campaign against the Persian Empire and is widely considered a decisive moment in ancient history.


Authorities said archaeological and scientific evidence collected during field surveys confirmed that the
area meets the criteria required for historical site designation.


With its new protected status, the battlefield is expected to play a greater role in cultural tourism initiatives, become more prominent within heritage routes and eventually be opened to visitors after future landscaping and conservation projects.

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