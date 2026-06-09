Türkiye, Canada launch discussions for free trade agreement

Türkiye, Canada launch discussions for free trade agreement

ANKARA  
Türkiye, Canada launch discussions for free trade agreement

 

Türkiye and Canada agreed to launch exploratory discussions toward a free trade agreement, according to a joint statement from the countries’ trade ministries on June 9.


Turkish and Canadian trade ministers, Ömer Bolat and Maninder Sidhu, met to advance the strong and growing economic partnership between the two countries, the statement read.


It noted: “Building on the recent call between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the Canada-Türkiye trade and investment relationship.”


The statement said the step is reflecting the ambition of both countries to unlock the full potential of the commercial partnership.


According to the statement, the ministers welcomed the recent expansion of the Air Transport Agreement, which strengthens connectivity between the two countries and opens new opportunities for travelers, businesses and exporters.


“Enhanced air links will support stronger commercial ties and bring our economies closer together,” it noted.

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