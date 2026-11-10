Atatürk’s school in Thessaloniki becomes sister school to Turkish institution

THESSALONIKI

The primary school in Thessaloniki, Greece, where modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk once studied has officially forged a landmark sister-school partnership with an institution in Türkiye.

Atatürk, who was born in Thessaloniki in 1881, attended the Şemsi Efendi School, established in 1879. Thessaloniki was part of the Ottoman Empire at the time of his birth and childhood, but became part of Greece following the Balkan Wars in 1912-1913. The historic school, now operating as Thessaloniki’s 51st Primary School, hosted students from Bilfen Schools in Türkiye as part of the new partnership.

The visit came ahead of Nov. 10 commemorations marking the anniversary of Atatürk’s death in 1938. During the visit, Bilfen students sat at desks in the classrooms where Atatürk once studied, experiencing the historic setting firsthand. Students from both schools also performed songs and traditional dances together.

The sister-school agreement is expected to pave the way for continued joint projects focusing on education and cultural exchange, with Greek students also set to visit Türkiye in the future.

Thessaloniki 51st Primary School Principal Elisios Theodosiou presented commemorative plaques to the Turkish delegation and welcomed the initiative, saying it would help build bridges of friendship and peace between children from the two countries. “I see all children as ambassadors of peace. I hope this visit will provide a solid foundation for our future and that our cooperation will bring peace and prosperity,” Theodosiou said, emphasizing that education was a common language that transcended borders.

Pelin Öztürk, a representative of Bilfen Schools, said becoming a sister school to the Thessaloniki institution was a source of great pride and honor.

As part of the Thessaloniki program, the Bilfen Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir also held a concert in Atatürk’s birth home under the auspices of the Turkish Consulate General in Thessaloniki.

Featuring 200 students and 50 teachers, the performance was the first concert of its kind by a Turkish primary school at the historic residence and set a record as the largest student concert ever held at the house in terms of participation. The students performed works associated with Atatürk, including pieces he enjoyed and anthems written in his honor.

“At the house where our Atatürk was born, in his spiritual presence, our children are performing the works he loved and the anthems written for him,” said Nurşen Kayatürk, deputy general manager of Bilfen Primary Schools.

She said the school aimed to raise students as well-rounded individuals through music, arts and culture alongside academic education, adding that every note played and song performed at the concert expressed their love, respect, gratitude and longing for Atatürk.