Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work

ANKARA

The 1935 model Cadillac automobile, used by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, and exhibited in Anıtkabir for years, has been restored after five years of work.

Turkish General Staff cooperated with the Antique Automobile Federation to restore the specially produced Cadillac brand automobile, which Atatürk used as an official car between 1936 and 1938, which witnessed the most important periods in the history of Türkiye.

The car, which was dismantled and removed from Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, was taken to Istanbul for restoration in 2018.

During the five-year restoration process, the missing parts of the car were brought from the U.S., while the interior trim was reproduced in accordance with the original from of the vehicle.

Being restored in line with its original on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the republic, the car was brought to capital to display again.



After the delivery ceremony held in Anıtkabir, the car was disassembled again to be moved to the April 23 Tower where the vehicle was previously displayed.



The restoration process of this car took a long time due to the pandemic period and some delays experienced in finding its original components, stated Kemal Akel, the manager of the restoration project.



Stating that the vehicles was used by Atatürk’s sister’s heirs in the southern province of Hatay until the 1960s after his demise, Akel pointed out that the car had been out of operation and neglected for a long time.

Akel underlined that the restoration team not only physically restored the vehicle, but also brought it into working condition using its original parts.

“We struggled to find the missing pieces such as hood badge hubcaps and rims. We waited for some parts to come from the U.S. Everything was restored to its original form,” Akel explained.

“When it was used after Atatürk died, the car was not well preserved. Even though the restoration efforts were quite difficult, we managed to complete it,” he said.

Taking the responsibility of preparing a vehicle that witnessed important moments in Turkish history for the 100th year of the republic gives the team pride and undefinable happiness, Akel expressed.

“We had lots of emotional moments as we became a part of a restoration which would not be possible for everyone. Normally, when we deliver a car, whose restoration is completed, we take another one. But this was different. The delivery of Atatürk’s car on the 100th anniversary of the republic has gained a different dimension for us. We are experiencing the happiness, peace and honor of this,” he stated.