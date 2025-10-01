Atatürk memorabilia donated to Anıtkabir after auction dispute

ANKARA
A silver-plated sugar bowl, reportedly used on Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s yacht Savarona and bearing his initials, has been officially donated to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founding leader.

The item had briefly appeared in an online auction with a starting price of 20,000 Turkish Liras (about $480), attracting bids up to 30,000 Liras ($720).

The listing described the object as a lidded, plain-crafted piece with curved handles and presented it as a “collectible due to being an Atatürk keepsake.”

However, experts were divided on the legality of selling such items.

Some argued that any objects connected to Atatürk should remain part of Türkiye’s national heritage.

Others, on the other hand, address the issue from a legal perspective, noting that the sale could be unlawful if the sugar bowl is officially registered as part of Savarona’s inventory, classifying it as stolen property under Turkish law.

Türkiye’s protection laws for cultural assets grant the state the right of first purchase and generally prohibit sales of historically significant items outside government oversight.

Kemal Can Süleymaniye, owner of the auction house, explained that many Atatürk-linked items emerge from the families of his contemporaries and circulate among collectors, often considered ethnographic rather than museum artifacts.

According to Süleymaniye, the current seller, a shipowner and collector, had acquired similar pieces at auctions in the past.

However, following media coverage, the sugar bowl’s owner contacted the auction house and requested that the piece be donated to the Anıtkabir Museum Command instead of being sold at an auction.

Official confirmation sent to the museum stated that the sugar bowl had been handed over for donation, with the auction house recognized as the donor on record.

The donation resolved public debate over the auction and ensured that the sugar bowl is preserved as part of Türkiye’s shared cultural heritage, allowing future generations to connect with Atatürk’s legacy.

