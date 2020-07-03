At least two dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

ANKARA

At least two people were killed and 73 were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in northwestern Sakarya province, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on July 3.

The explosion occurred at a Sakarya fireworks factory at about 11.00 a.m. local time (0800GMT) on July 3. Firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The factory is away from residential areas.

Koca said in a tweet that two people lost their lives and 73 were injured during the explosion. He said that 85 ambulances, two ambulance helicopters and eleven national rescue teams are carrying out rescue efforts in the area.

Sakarya Governor Çetin Oktay Kaldırım said that there were about 150 to 200 people working in the factory at the time of the explosion. The factory had 110 tonnes of fireworks in its warehouse, the governor said.

The injured have been referred to the hospital, he had said.

“All security measures were taken around the factory. Since it is a fireworks factory, and the explosions continue, we cannot intervene at the moment,” Kaldırım said.

In the meantime, Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) head Kerem Kınık urged Hendek residents to stay at home and close their windows and doors in a bid to prevent inhaling the toxic fumes. Kınık said that chemical fumes from the explosion can negatively impact one's health.

Television video showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory.

The explosion was also heard from other provinces such as Sakarya, Kocaeli and Düzce.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Health Minister Koca and Family Labor and Social Services Minister Zümrüt Zehra Selçuk are currently on way to Sakarya, upon instructions from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.