At least seven terrorists neutralized in Syria, Iraq

  • December 07 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkish forces “neutralized” four YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria’s north, the Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted by Turkish commandos when they tried to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area, the ministry said on Twitter.

They were neutralized after opening fire on the Turkish troops, the statement noted.

“No passage to terrorism and terrorists,” it added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.

Seperately, Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least three PKK terrorists in Iraq’s north, the Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists targeted were preparing to carry out an attack in Operation Pençe-Kaplan area, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

