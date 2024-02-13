At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east

ERZİNCAN
A landslide on Feb. 13 trapped at least nine workers at a gold mine in Türkiye's eastern province of Erzincan, officials have said, adding that search and rescue efforts were underway with 400 rescuers on the ground.

"There are more than 40 vehicles and 400 rescuers on-site. We estimate that nine out of 667 employees are missing and are most likely buried beneath the sliding soil," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in an interview with broadcaster CNN Türk.

The landslide occurred around 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) near the Iliç district.

Images from the scene showed the landslide sweeping across a valley where the workers were believed to have been based at the time.

Yerlikaya confirmed that there was no initial news from nine workers.

Anagold, a private company that runs the mine, said it was working to minimize the effects of this "painful" incident.

"We will mobilize all our means in order to urgently shed light on this incident," Anagold said in a statement.

The gold production at the mine began in 2010, according to media reports.

The Erzincan mine made headlines over a cyanide leak in 2022, which prompted officials to briefly shut down its operations.

The area was reportedly cleaned after the cyanide leak.

