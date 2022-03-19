At least 60 irregular migrants held in Turkey’s west

İZMİR/MUĞLA

A total of 60 irregular migrants were held in Turkey’s west, according to security sources.

A group of 29 irregular migrants was rescued by coast guard teams off the coast of İzmir’s Çeşme district.

A statement by the Turkish Coast Guard Command said the migrants were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces in a rubber boat.

Another group of 31 irregular migrants was apprehended by coast guard teams off the coast of Bodrum in the Aegean province of Muğla.

The group was trying to cross the Aegean Sea on a rubber boat, the Coast Guard Command said.

All migrants were handed over to local migration offices for formalities.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking security measures within and on borders to prevent an influx of migrants.