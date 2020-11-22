At least 19 detained, narcotics seized in operations across Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 19 suspects were detained in anti-narcotics operations across Turkey on Nov. 21, officials said.

In Mardin province, 4 kilograms (nearly 9 pounds) of methamphetamine were found in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic check in Nusaybin town.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, the provincial security directorate said in a statement.

In the eastern Van province, a suspect was detained with 66 kilograms (over 145 pounds) of marijuana in Gürpınar town.

In Elazığ province, 1,082 pills and 12,550 Turkish liras in counterfeit notes were seized and one suspect apprehended in a raid.

In the northwestern Kocaeli province, five suspects, including a Ukrainian national, were detained in an operation.

Nearly 12 kilograms (over 26 pounds) of marijuana and a shotgun were seized in the raid in Darıca town.

At least 10 suspects were detained in simultaneous operations in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, with three of them later released on bail.

Seven pistols, some 750 grams of narcotics, and 41 pills were seized in the raids.

In Batman province, a suspect was detained with a rifle and close to 45 kilograms (over 98 pounds) of skunk cannabis.