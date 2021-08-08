At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in western Turkey

BALIKESİR-Anadolu Agency

A passenger bus overturned in western Turkey early on Aug. 8, killing at least 15 and wounding 18, according to emergency responders.

The bus went out of control and overturned on the Balıkesir Highway while heading to Edremit in the western Balıkesir province.

The 18 wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Although rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site, 11 people died at the scene.

An investigation to determine the cause of the accident is underway.