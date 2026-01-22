Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

ANKARA

Türkiye has never supported foreign intervention in Iran, President Recep Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday.

Erdoğan and Pezeshkian discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan told Pezeshkian he is closely following developments in Iran, stressing that Ankara never took a positive stance toward scenarios involving foreign intervention against Tehran.

The Turkish leader emphasized that resolving problems and preventing an escalation of tensions in the region are also in Türkiye’s interests.

Protests had erupted in Iran late December amid worsening economic conditions, particularly the sharp depreciation of the national currency and soaring inflation.

Authorities accused the U.S. and Israel of supporting “rioters” and “terrorists” who allegedly attacked public and private property, including shops, banks and mosques.