Scuffle erupts at parliament as MPs approve pension hike

ANKARA
Lawmakers approved a bill raising the minimum pension in Türkiye to 20,000 Turkish Liras ($461) in the early hours of Jan. 23, after heated debates that escalated into scuffles at the parliament amid objections to the hike.

The legislation, which will guarantee a minimum monthly pension of 20,000 liras for millions of retirees, will enter into force after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Opposition lawmakers argued that the rise falls short, citing persistently high inflation and the rising cost of living across the country.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel said the party would challenge the law at the Constitutional Court, opposing the increase and calling for its annulment.

Tensions flared during late-night talks on Jan. 22 when CHP Malatya lawmaker Veli Ağbaba attempted to approach the podium carrying a cardboard coffin and gravestone as a form of protest. Parliament Deputy Speaker Celal Adan warned Ağbaba, telling him, “You cannot bring these here.”

When ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmakers tried to seize the cardboard coffin from CHP deputies, clashes broke out in the hall.

Although the session was briefly suspended to ease tensions, arguments and physical altercations resumed once proceedings restarted.

Fresh scuffles erupted after the CHP lawmaker again attempted to take the podium with the cardboard coffin to deliver his remarks, prompting Adan to suspend the session once more.

After the break, Ağbaba addressed the assembly, sharply criticizing the government over the pension increase.

The bill was subsequently put to a vote and passed.

Under the legislation adopted by the parliament, the minimum pension — previously set at 16,881 liras — has been raised to 20,000 liras with an 18.4 percent increase. The 3,119-lira rise will be applied retroactively from Jan. 1.

