At least 10 dead, 59 injured in Sakarya traffic accident

SAKARYA
At least 10 people have died, and 59 others have been injured in a tragic chain collision on a highway near the northeastern province of Sakarya.

The tragic incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, involving seven vehicles, including one truck and three intercity passenger buses, colliding with each other. Authorities reported that the initial collision was triggered by a vehicle hitting the truck.

Preliminary findings indicated that the accident occurred due to the significantly reduced visibility caused by dense early morning fog, the authorities reported, adding that investigations into the cause of the incident are still ongoing.

Sakarya Governor Yaşar Karadeniz stated that some of the fatalities may have occurred when individuals exited their vehicles after the initial collision and were subsequently struck by other oncoming vehicles.

Ten people died at the scene, while a total of 59 individuals were injured, and eight of them are in critical condition Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced, adding that a large number of ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and all the injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that six drivers involved in the accident were taken into custody, and the remaining injured driver will be detained after receiving medical treatment.

"An investigation has been launched by the Sakarya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, with the coordination of a deputy chief public prosecutor and the assignment of three prosecutors," Tunç stated.

Due to the accident, traffic in the Istanbul direction of the highway was temporarily halted. Crews immediately commenced efforts to remove vehicles from the road in the region affected by heavy fog. The Istanbul-bound lanes of the closed highway were reopened for controlled vehicle traffic after the removal of vehicles and completion of cleanup operations an hour later.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya extended their condolences for those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

