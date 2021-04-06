Asylum seekers rescued in northwest Turkey

BALIKESİR

Turkey's coast guard rescued at least 24 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea off Ayvalık district in northwestern Balıkesir province late on April 5.

The asylum seekers, who were attempting to reach the Greek island of Lesbos in a rubber boat, were stranded and drifting at sea after the engine failed near Çıplak Island.

Acting upon receiving their distress call, Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued the asylum seekers and transferred them to Ayvalık's coast guard command for routine procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including more than 3.6 million Syrians, the most for any country in the world.