Asylum seekers forced from Greek waters rescued

  • March 31 2020 12:23:00

MUĞLA- Anadolu Agency
The Greek Coast Guard on March 31 forced 18 asylum seekers into Turkish territorial waters off the southeastern coast, where they were rescued by Turkey.

A Turkish Coast Guard team rescued the asylum seekers off the Datça district, in the Aegean, in the Muğla province, said the coast guard command.

The team rescued 18 asylum seekers from Palestine, Syria, and Iran, including women and children.

After being given food and blankets, the asylum seekers were taken to the provincial migration offices.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers wanting to reach Europe, especially since Syria’s civil war started in 2011.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

WORLD Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

The Turkish Cypriot government has taken additional measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the island.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.