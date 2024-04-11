Astrophotographer captures rare images of 'Devil's Comet'

BALIKESİR
An astrophotographer has successfully captured images of the "Devil's Comet," visible only once every 71 years during its orbit around the sun, with his telescope in the western province of Balıkesir.

Batuhan Dereli, a 31-year-old senior student in Orta Doğu Technical University's Physics Department, has achieved a remarkable feat in astrophotography. Using a telescope he installed in Balıkesir's Bandırma district, Dereli successfully photographed the elusive "Devil's Comet," scientifically known as "12P/Pons-Brooks." This comet, notable for its horn-like appearance, completes its orbit around the sun every 71 years, with its last visit to the inner solar system occurring in 1954.

Dereli's fascination with the cosmos began in his childhood, sparked by a telescope gifted by relatives. His interest blossomed into a passion for astrophotography, leading him to establish an astronomy society in high school and pursue a degree in physics at university. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dereli's determination to explore the universe only intensified.

In February 2023, Dereli also captured images of the "Green Comet," which orbits close to Earth once every 50,000 years.

Dereli's latest achievement, photographing the Devil's Comet, required meticulous planning and patience. He and other amateur astrophotographers in Türkiye pointed their telescopes and cameras towards the western horizon and waited impatiently for the comet to appear. After several attempts, Dereli successfully captured breathtaking images of the comet.

Reflecting on his journey, Dereli expressed gratitude for the opportunities astrophotography has offered him, including meeting his wife, Serra Dereli. He said he attributes his passion for the stars to the framed sky photographs they exhibit in wedding photography studios.

