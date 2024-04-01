Assets worth 92 billion liras seized from arrested influencers

ISTANBUL
Following investigations by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), 92 billion Turkish Liras ($2.84 billion) in assets have been seized from social media influencers who were detained over allegations of money laundering and tax evasion, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

Assets of these influencers, who garnered attention due to recent operations, were frozen after a thorough examination by MASAK, the minister said.

Among the influencers detained is Dilan Polat, who is widely recognized in the country for her millions of followers and her ostentatious and luxurious lifestyle. Polat and her husband used her beauty centers and products for money laundering, as well as evading taxes on said businesses.

Yerlikaya emphasized the legal process, stating, "If MASAK flags a concern, we take action. Our prosecutors then bring the case to court, which ultimately decided on asset freezes."

The seized assets, totaling 92 billion liras, represent a significant crackdown on organized crime in Türkiye.

Yerlikaya highlighted the collaborative effort between law enforcement and the judiciary in targeting 421 organized crime organizations, whose assets were subject to scrutiny. A significant number of vehicles, which were later converted into police vehicles, were confiscated.

"In our pursuit of justice, we have disrupted the operations of criminal organizations that have long preyed upon our citizens," Yerlikaya declared. "Even their vehicles, once symbols of illicit wealth, have been repurposed as patrol cars for our police force."

