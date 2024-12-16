Assad says he had no plans to leave, but Russians evacuated him

MOSCOW

Ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad said he had no plans to leave the country and wanted to keep fighting, but the Russian military evacuated him after their base in western Syria came under attack.



The comments are the first by Assad since he was overthrown by the rebel groups on Dec. 8.



“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles as some have claimed,” said a statement on the ousted presidency’s Telegram channel.



When rebels entered Damascus, Assad moved to Latakia, where he planned to keep fighting, the statement said.



After the Russian base there came under attack by drones, the Russians decided to move him on the night of Dec. 8 to Russia, Assad said.



“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge nor was such proposal made by any individual or party,” Assad said in the English text of his statement.



“The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught.”



“When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose,” the statement added.



“This does not, in any way, diminish my profound sense of belonging to Syria and her people — a bond that remains unshaken by any position or circumstance,” Assad expressed.



His statement came after several reports said that the Assad family, which has ruled Syria since Hafez al-Assad seized power in 1970, is alleged to have established an extensive network of investments over the decades.



The Central Bank of Syria secretly transferred $250 million in cash to Moscow by plane in 2018 and 2019, according to the Financial Times.



According to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, the family’s assets reportedly include prime real estate in Russia, boutique hotels in Austria and a private jet based in Dubai.



The exact scale of the family’s wealth remains unclear.

A 2022 report by the U.S. State Department estimated the value of their assets to be between $1 billion and $12 billion.

Human rights groups are reportedly preparing legal challenges to target the Assads’ immense fortune.

However, with much of their wealth believed to be located in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, these legal efforts could take years to yield results.